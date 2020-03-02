Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Buy

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $22.71 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

