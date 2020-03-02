Bulwark Reaches Market Cap of $222,838.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $222,838.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bulwark has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.