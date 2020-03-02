Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 187.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 88.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.03. 1,790,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In related news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $116,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,912.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,293 shares of company stock worth $3,990,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

