Burst (BURST) Achieves Market Cap of $11.39 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. Burst has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and $80,894.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,084,459,182 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

