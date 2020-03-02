Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Crex24 and Coindeal. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $90.65 million and approximately $24,464.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00772213 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001949 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, cfinex, OKEx, Coindeal, Cryptohub, Poloniex, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

