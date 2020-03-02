Bytom (BTM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.32 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Kucoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $78.67 million and $13.32 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00684109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007291 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000278 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ZB.COM, FCoin, Gate.io, BitMart, BigONE, OKEx, Bibox, CoinEx, CoinEgg, HitBTC, RightBTC, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Neraex, LBank and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.