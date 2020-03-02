BZEdge Reaches Market Cap of $531,531.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. BZEdge has a market cap of $531,531.00 and $899.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.02855810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00133982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge's total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BZEdge Coin Trading

BZEdge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

