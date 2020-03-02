C James Koch Sells 4,000 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $7,661,400.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, C James Koch sold 7,431 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,763.02.

On Monday, December 30th, C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total transaction of $1,708,189.90.

On Friday, December 20th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.48, for a total transaction of $3,684,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $3,677,700.00.

On Monday, December 16th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $3,713,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.80. The company had a trading volume of 175,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $258.34 and a one year high of $444.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,636,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,105,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

