Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.28% of Cable One worth $23,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cable One by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cable One by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,478.80.

CABO opened at $1,573.02 on Monday. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $910.95 and a one year high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,703.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,457.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,204 shares of company stock worth $3,548,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

