CAI International (CAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of CAI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.93. 1,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,330. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $420.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

