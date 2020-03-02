Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,996,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $72.45 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $100.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

