Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777,992 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 2.26% of Callon Petroleum worth $24,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 33.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

