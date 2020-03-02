Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Yves J. Ribeill Sells 9,990 Shares

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLXT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.14. 3,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,030. Calyxt Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $207.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CLXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 694.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

