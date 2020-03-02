Camden National Bank Acquires 1,135 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

V opened at $181.76 on Monday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

