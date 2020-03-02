Camden National Bank Acquires 16,856 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 215,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 659,624 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

