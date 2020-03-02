Camden National Bank Acquires 784 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,945 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,391,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $345.12 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

