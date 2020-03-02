Camden National Bank Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,766,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $69.28 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

