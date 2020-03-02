Camden National Bank Grows Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Mondelez International by 54.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 292,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

