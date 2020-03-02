Camden National Bank Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up about 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in SYSCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 657,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,263,000 after purchasing an additional 89,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

