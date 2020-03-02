Camden National Bank Has $11.49 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

United Technologies stock opened at $130.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

