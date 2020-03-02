Camden National Bank Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $113.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

