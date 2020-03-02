Camden National Bank Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.8% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $683,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,128 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 75,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,094. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.52 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

