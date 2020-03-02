Camden National Bank Has $8.01 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.67 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

