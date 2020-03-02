Camden National Bank Has $8.76 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $35,623,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1,913.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 283,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 268,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

