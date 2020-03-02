Camden National Bank Has $9.55 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

