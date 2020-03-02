Camden National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,801 shares of company stock worth $14,096,286. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.72. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

