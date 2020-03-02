Camden National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,633 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after acquiring an additional 142,473 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 138,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

