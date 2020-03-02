Camden National Bank Sells 4,286 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,186,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,314,000 after buying an additional 199,455 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

NYSE TGT opened at $103.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

