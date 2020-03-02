Canaccord Genuity Cuts Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Price Target to C$1.15

Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Patriot One Technologies has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The firm has a market cap of $331.85 million and a PE ratio of -16.90.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

