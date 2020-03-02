Canaccord Genuity Cuts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $64.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.35.

NYSE:SPR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.10. 43,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,608. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $564,617,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11,339.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,359 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $140,460,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $97,161,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,255,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

