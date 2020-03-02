Canaccord Genuity Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $100.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.78.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 235,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $160,340.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,629,546. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 106.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,342,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

