Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.85.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $308.39 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

