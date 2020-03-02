Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.18. 20,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

