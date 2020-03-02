Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CM. Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NYSE:CM opened at $76.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.0955 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,136,000 after buying an additional 912,661 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $52,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after buying an additional 508,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 631,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,643,000 after buying an additional 487,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.