Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after purchasing an additional 752,447 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,535,000 after buying an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 467,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 458,562 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.