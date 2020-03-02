Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $13.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 244.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.34 and its 200 day moving average is $243.11. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply