Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $13.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 244.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.34 and its 200 day moving average is $243.11. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

