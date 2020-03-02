CannabisCoin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $886,680.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

