Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,383 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises approximately 2.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Cannae worth $45,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 8.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,325,000 after purchasing an additional 251,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cannae by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 23.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Cannae by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

