Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.55).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $24.35 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

