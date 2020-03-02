Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.83).

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

