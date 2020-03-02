Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for MacroGenics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst V. Kumar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.60). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $8.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $496.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

