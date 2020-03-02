Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Puma Biotechnology Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after buying an additional 541,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 456,921 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 223,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 163,303 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

