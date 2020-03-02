Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPI. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of LPI opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

