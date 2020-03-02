Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

HST stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

