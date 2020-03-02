Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,081 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of Capital One Financial worth $240,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.47. 4,110,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,339. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.45 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

