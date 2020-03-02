Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.98 Million

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $15.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $16.27 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $14.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $62.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.71 million to $63.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.97 million, with estimates ranging from $67.90 million to $72.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $75,654.50. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.