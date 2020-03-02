Capital Square LLC Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Apple comprises 1.5% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.41.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

