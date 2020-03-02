Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

