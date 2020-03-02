Cara Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 534.91%.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $67,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,770.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,699 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $182,417.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,879.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,934 shares of company stock valued at $532,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

