Card Factory (LON:CARD) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CARD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Card Factory to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 73.78 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

